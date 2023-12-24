Altorreal will have a Local Police station. The Molina de Segura City Council, through the Department of Training and Employment, will carry out this project next year. This initiative is included in the actions that will be launched during the first quarter, through three new mixed employment and training programs, for a total of 74 student-workers. In fact, two of those programs are aimed at the construction of the new police facility.

According to the mayor, José Ángel Alfonso, “the Molina City Council promotes the construction of a Local Police station in the Altorreal urbanization, responding to neighborhood demands and the objective of an effective distribution of the police.” It is planned that the police station will be developed in a building with two floors and a basement around a central corridor. It will be accessed through a large lobby that divides the building into two areas, one for training and toilets, and the other for offices and a meeting room. Parking, changing rooms, a gym and a cell will be built in the basement. Outside, a surface parking area will be created.

Regarding the third program, called Molina Ecojardines, the main actions that will be carried out will be the adaptation and conservation of several parks and green areas, and work in the municipal nursery.

These three programs are co-financed by the Regional Employment and Training Service (SEF) (1,514,050.40 euros), while the City Council contributes 645,000 euros. The job insertion of unemployed people through their professional qualification in alternation with actual work aims to improve the employability of the unemployed through their participation in works or services of public utility or social interest.

The councilor for Training and Employment, Pablo García, highlights that “all students will be hired by the City Council for 9 months to be able to develop work practices and effective work, with an alternating training contract, receiving 75% of the SMI, after a first phase of training to obtain a professional certificate.