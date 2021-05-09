In the affected warning area, according to the Meteoalerta Plan, “locally strong rains and / or winds and / or hail of less than two centimeters” are expected. A woman shelters herself from the rain with her umbrella, in a file image. / Javier Carrión / AGM

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) issues for this Sunday, May 9, a warning of yellow adverse meteorological phenomenon due to storms in the Altiplano area of the Region of Murcia, from 12.00 to 21.00. A yellow level warning for storms indicates that in the affected warning zone, according to the Meteoalerta Plan, “locally strong rains and / or locally strong winds and / or hail of less than two centimeters” are expected. Given the nature of these phenomena, there is the possibility that storms of higher intensity may occur from time to time.