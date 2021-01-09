The Aemet also warns of coastal phenomena on the coast of the Region A group of young people enjoying the snow this Saturday, in Caravaca. / Juan F. Robles

The storm ‘Filomena’ is reluctant to leave the Region this weekend. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) issued this Saturday a bulletin of adverse phenomena of a yellow level due to minimum temperatures of up to -4 ºC in the Altiplano Region, as well as coastal phenomena on the coast of the Murcia Region.

The low temperature warning will begin at midnight this Sunday and will continue until 9 am; While that of coastal phenomena, due to the southwest wind 7 and waves of up to three meters, begins at 3 pm this Saturday and will remain active until 10 pm tonight.