The Aemet also warns of coastal phenomena on the coast of the Region
The storm ‘Filomena’ is reluctant to leave the Region this weekend. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) issued this Saturday a bulletin of adverse phenomena of a yellow level due to minimum temperatures of up to -4 ºC in the Altiplano Region, as well as coastal phenomena on the coast of the Murcia Region.
The low temperature warning will begin at midnight this Sunday and will continue until 9 am; While that of coastal phenomena, due to the southwest wind 7 and waves of up to three meters, begins at 3 pm this Saturday and will remain active until 10 pm tonight.
