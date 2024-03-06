During the'Xbox Partner Showcasethe Polish developer 11 bit studios has unveiled the first gameplay trailer for The Alters, his new sci-fi game coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series It will also be included on Xbox Game Pass since launch.

In the gameplay trailer, available below, we see Jan Dolski's escape mission as he tries to survive and escape a deadly planet. To do this he will have to use an alien substance – Rapidium – which combined with a super computer allows him to create clones of himself, the “Others”, who will help him carry out multiple tasks on the ship, impossible to manage alone.

The clones they will have to be managed, also taking into account that they are not machines but humans, created on the basis of the protagonist's past, of the variations of what he has become.