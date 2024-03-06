During the'Xbox Partner Showcasethe Polish developer 11 bit studios has unveiled the first gameplay trailer for The Alters, his new sci-fi game coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series It will also be included on Xbox Game Pass since launch.
In the gameplay trailer, available below, we see Jan Dolski's escape mission as he tries to survive and escape a deadly planet. To do this he will have to use an alien substance – Rapidium – which combined with a super computer allows him to create clones of himself, the “Others”, who will help him carry out multiple tasks on the ship, impossible to manage alone.
The clones they will have to be managed, also taking into account that they are not machines but humans, created on the basis of the protagonist's past, of the variations of what he has become.
Our preview of The Alters
We also offered you our preview of The Alters, in which we explained that the first impression is that we will have three games in our hands in one go, potentially “fully functional and incredibly blended to be interconnected in the gameplay loop”.
In our opinion, “the potential of The Alters is enormous and we already see it one of the most interesting surprises of the year“. The release period is currently set at a generic 2024.
#Alters #gameplay #trailer #Xbox #Partner #Showcase #Game #Pass
Leave a Reply