IGN has published a long gameplay video of The Alterswith over forty minutes of in-game sequences that also include commentary from the developers, intent on describing every scene and every mechanic of their title.
In the first part of the video we see the protagonist of the adventure engaged in an exploratory phase that then brings him back to the base, where it is possible to try some management mechanics and possibly unlock new tasks for subsequent expeditions to the surface.
The latter will be fundamental to obtain the necessary resources and materials to expand the structure and develop new tools and technologies that can ensure our survival in a world that is anything but hospitable.
Unity is strength?
Announced in 2022, The Alters is the new title from the authors of This War of Mine and takes us into a decidedly new scenario for the Polish development team, which however has somehow explored the future with the post-apocalyptic Frostpunk 2.
Similar to the story told in Duncan Jones’ film “Moon”, the protagonist of The Alters realizes that the only way he has to survive on the alien world where he has been confined is to exploit a special resource in order to create alternate versions of himself.
During the game’s campaign we will therefore have the difficult task of coordinating the actions of all our “duplicates”, avoiding disagreements and misunderstandings in order to reach a level of synergy sufficient to give us some concrete opportunity to find a way back home.
We tried The Alters a few weeks ago.
