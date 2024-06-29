IGN has published a long gameplay video of The Alterswith over forty minutes of in-game sequences that also include commentary from the developers, intent on describing every scene and every mechanic of their title.

In the first part of the video we see the protagonist of the adventure engaged in an exploratory phase that then brings him back to the base, where it is possible to try some management mechanics and possibly unlock new tasks for subsequent expeditions to the surface.

The latter will be fundamental to obtain the necessary resources and materials to expand the structure and develop new tools and technologies that can ensure our survival in a world that is anything but hospitable.