The Altersthe new survival-based adventure from 11 bit studios, has a exit period official: the game will be available during 2024 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Seriesthe development team announced.
As we told you in our preview of The Alters, the story being told is that of Jan Dolski, a space worker who finds himself alone on a distant planet and decides to create alternate versions of himself to help him get home.
The Alters, in fact, are not simple clones but the concrete result of different life choices, and Jan will have to deal with them while also taking into consideration the inevitable differences in terms of personality and background.
An original project
In short, the only possibility of the protagonist of The Alters is to form an unusual collaboration with… himself, or rather multiple versions of himself, and in this way also face the choices made in the past, making crucial decisions for his future.
The time available, however, is not much: the planet on which Jan has landed is progressively approaching its sun and this will doom any life form on its surface, unless the difficult escape mission proves to be a success.
