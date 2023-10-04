The Altersthe new survival-based adventure from 11 bit studios, has a exit period official: the game will be available during 2024 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Seriesthe development team announced.

As we told you in our preview of The Alters, the story being told is that of Jan Dolski, a space worker who finds himself alone on a distant planet and decides to create alternate versions of himself to help him get home.

The Alters, in fact, are not simple clones but the concrete result of different life choices, and Jan will have to deal with them while also taking into consideration the inevitable differences in terms of personality and background.