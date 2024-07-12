The Alters It is based on one of the most interesting concepts seen recently, and its key elements are highlighted in the new trailer visible below, titled “What if” focuses on doubts, possibilities, choices and consequenceswhich are then the basis of the particular mechanics of the game.
As we have seen, in The Alters the protagonist, Jan Dolski, is able to see the incarnation of himself coming from different life paths through the use of Rapidium, a system that allows the creation of clones but characterized by different personalities and memories, built through different choices to give life to characters with specializations to apply to different roles.
This represents both an interesting gameplay mechanic, with managerial influences and fundamental for the care of the complex base in which we find ourselves operating in the alien setting, and a narrative element of considerable weight.
So many different lives
The trailer condenses this particular situation in which Jan finds himself, placing him in front of numerous choices made in life and giving him the possibility to explore different paths.
This is the meaning of the video “What If”, which stages the strange possibility given to the protagonist to be able to witness his own life from different points of view and face choices in a different way than he did in the past.
The Alters is therefore a particularly interesting title for several reasons, also because it comes from the authors of This War of Mine and Frostpunk, also the protagonist of a demo that allowed us to try it in a preliminary version in recent days, during the Steam Next Fest.
In case you haven’t had the chance to download it, you can get to know it better by reading our recently published review of 11 Bit’s ambitious creation.
#Alters #doubts #possibilities #choices #consequences #narrative #trailer
