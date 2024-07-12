The Alters It is based on one of the most interesting concepts seen recently, and its key elements are highlighted in the new trailer visible below, titled “What if” focuses on doubts, possibilities, choices and consequenceswhich are then the basis of the particular mechanics of the game.

As we have seen, in The Alters the protagonist, Jan Dolski, is able to see the incarnation of himself coming from different life paths through the use of Rapidium, a system that allows the creation of clones but characterized by different personalities and memories, built through different choices to give life to characters with specializations to apply to different roles.

This represents both an interesting gameplay mechanic, with managerial influences and fundamental for the care of the complex base in which we find ourselves operating in the alien setting, and a narrative element of considerable weight.