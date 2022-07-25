It seems that finally, after three and a half years at Real Betis, Diego Lainez He will leave the team in search of having the minutes that he has not had in recent years since his arrival in Spain in January 2019.
The skilled 22-year-old Mexican winger was not summoned by the coach Manuel Pellegrini for the preseason in the United Kingdom, so it is a fact that it is not part of the coach’s plans for the following season, in such a way that the azulcrema youth squad will have to analyze his alternatives to continue in the orbit of the Mexican national team.
The Mexican international was transferred to the Betis club that paid Club América €14 million in exchange for 75% of his pass in January 2019 and since then he has played 72 official matches in which he has scored four goals.
Diego Lainez He was a bronze medalist with Mexico at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, he has been an absolute international with the Aztec team on 17 occasions, the Aztec player already has Spanish nationality and still has two more seasons on his contract with the Spanish team, until June 2024, so the Verdiblanca sports management works to transfer it to a destination where it can be revalued.
It should be noted that at present not many teams have sounded where he can go Lainezbut for several years a large number of teams have sounded to sign him from Elche, Rayo Vallecano, Mallorca, among many other teams.
At present, only America’s interest in repatriating him sounded, but Betis refused to transfer him to Mexico, since they want him to remain in Europe. However, in the last hours according to the portal signings.netit seems that Celta de Vigo is the club that has made the most noise, so it could be a reinforcement of the team after the departure of brais mendezalthough to a possible arrival of Carlos Perez the doors could be closed.
Another of the teams that has sounded more recently is the recently promoted to the First Division, Almería, so it would be the first option at the moment for the Tabasco where he would go on loan.
