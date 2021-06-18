The Club América board of directors headed by Santiago Banos is structuring the squad for the Apertura 2021, in Coapa the preseason starts this Monday, June 21 and Santiago Solari and his coaching staff will return from vacation with their base of footballers to prepare the way for the next tournament.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
Next semester, the Americanisca team will seek to return to prominence within Aztec football and, in addition, will go after the championship of Concacaf Champions League that will give them the ticket to the Club World Cup.
At present, the staff that the Argentine strategist has at his disposal is quite broad, since he has at least two elements per position,
STUFF FOOTBALL: Sansores, Escoboza, ‘Dedos’, Castillo and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Aristeguieta, Sosa, Pineda, Cortizo and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STOVE FOOTBALL: Esteban Andrada, Barovero, Gorriarán and more rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
The most recent rumors and movements of the summer market in Liga MX
Diego Costa: Santiago Solari’s new impossible dream
In goal, Guillermo Ochoa will continue to be the starting goalkeeper, after his participation with the Mexican team this summer, which will surely be called up for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, while, Oscar Jimenez would remain as a substitute.
In the defensive back, on the right wing they will be Jorge Sanchez Y Miguel Layún, to the left Luis Fuentes Y Salvador Reyes, while in the central zone there will be Sebastián Cáceres, Bruno Valdez Y Emanuel Aguilera.
As midfielders or right wing midfielders, they meet Richard Sanchez Y Fernando Madrigal and left Alvaro Fidalgo, Pedro Aquino Y Santiago Naveda as containments or pivots.
As ends for the bands are: Sebastián Córdova, Leo Suárez Y Mauro Lainez, And until that moment, Henry Martín, Roger Martínez Y Federico Viñas would be the options to be center forward.
Despite this, there are still several weeks left before the next tournament starts, so there may still be several movements for the contest.
Leave a Reply