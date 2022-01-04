In River they are very alert to a possible sale of Julián Álvarez. The forward’s release clause is $ 25 million and several European teams have him on the radar. While most clubs tend to sign when the season ends, it would not be surprising if they are looking for it in this market.
Although it will not be easy to replace him, TyC Sports has already informed who are the forwards that Marcelo Gallardo would look for to take his place.
One of the Godoy Cruz figures in the season. He is a player that Marcelo Gallardo loves and has already been on the radar in other passing markets. It would be a gamble and would not guarantee a quick return.
Alario is a player who knows what it is to wear the River shirt and who has already responded to Marcelo Gallardo. He has little continuity at Bayer Leverkusen and they could tempt him with a sporting proposal in a World Cup year. From the economic point of view, it is impossible.
Nahuel Bustos is a player that Gallardo likes and has already started conversations with him. It is not easy from the economic point of view, but it would be a good option in case Julián Álvarez is sold.
#alternatives #River #manages #event #sale #Julián #Álvarez
Leave a Reply