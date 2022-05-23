After the truncation of Real Madrid’s plans after Mbappé announced that he would renew with Paris Saint Germain, here is a list of the white club’s alternatives after Mbappé’s “no”.
One of the best attackers in current football, the Egyptian player’s contract ends in 2023 and that is something that Real Madrid knows, an interesting alternative after Mbappé’s final decision.
The Brazilian player has been key to Everton not being relegated and staying in the top flight of English football for another season. He has scored 10 goals and distributed 5 assists, being the top scorer of his group.
Another of Liverpool’s key players, Sadio Mané has played key roles in the “reds”, scoring 16 goals for Anfield.
Harry Kane is the emblematic man of Tottenham Hotspur, after Mbappé gave his refusal to the merengue team, the “spurs” striker could be an alternative for Real Madrid.
Dembélé’s renewal with Real Madrid’s main rival, FC Barcelona, is still up in the air, in case he does not renew the merengue team he could take action on the matter and try to sign the French player.
The 22-year-old Uruguayan striker from Benfica has had a great season that has left no one indifferent, many clubs have set their sights on Darwin and Real Madrid has been no less. Benfica will not let this player out so easily.
