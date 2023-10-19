Bad news for Club América after the FIFA Date and that is that once again this season, they will lose the Chilean midfielder, Diego Valdes Due to injury and entry issues, he will not see activity on Matchday 13 against Santos Laguna.
This after having left the field of play in the first 20 minutes of the match between the Venezuelan and Chilean teams in a match corresponding to the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.
Despite the good performance of the Águilas during the Apertura 2023, the loss of the Chilean attacker would greatly affect the team. Meanwhile, André Jardinewho would have prepared his plans to adjust the absence of the azulcrema ’10’.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to different sources, one of the plans will be to bet on nothing more and nothing less than Leonardo Suarez. Whom he would use as a creative means, so he would be placed behind the nine, since they are very familiar functions for the Argentine.
Previously, André Jardine He has occupied it as a midfielder on other occasions, and it is a position where he has performed.
That way, with Suárez as a false 10, the Águilas could use Brian Rodriguez so that it goes as left winger and sending to Alejandro Zendejas on the right side. Thus leaving Julian Quiñones as a tip.
While plan C would be placing two nines, so they would use Julian Quiñones and Henry Martin for the attack.
And they would be accompanied by Brian Rodriguez and Leo Suarez on the sides, in addition to Alvaro Fidalgo and Jonathan dos Santos in the midfield.
Using a line of four with Luis Fuentes, Igor Lichnovsky, Juárez and Kevin Alvarez. So, with these options.
#alternatives #André #Jardine #replace #Diego #Valdés #Santos #Laguna