Manchester United has turned the page with Jadon Sancho and an alternative has been sought for the next transfer market as Borussia Dortmund continues to close ranks around the English player. From Old Traffford they have a new goal. His name is Pedro Neto and he plays for Wolverhampton. The Portuguese, only 21 years old, likes Solskjaer and convinces the Manchester entity that he would have to pay about 50 million euros for his transfer. They see it as a reinforcement of guarantees for the United attack, and a long-term project.

Versatility and mobility on the field are Neto’s main qualities, in addition to his scoring nose. Despite being left-handed, Nuno has placed him indistinctly on both ends, even on the occasional false 9. “I have learned a lot from Adama Traoré, he is a great player,” admits the young Portuguese. It is being a great learning with the Spanish international.

“I have learned a lot from Adama, he is a great player”

Net

The point is that United could sign him when he was playing for Braga, but they rejected him at low cost and he ended up joining the ranks of the Lazio. From there to Wolverhampton for about 14 million euros. Two years after landing in the Premier League, he has the open doors of a historic one like United. Neto has a future.

