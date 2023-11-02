Thursday, November 2, 2023, 9:03 p.m.



The European Commission recently took a step forward in its war on microplastics and banned the sale of glitter starting October 17. This restriction covers all synthetic polymer particles smaller than five millimeters that are organic, insoluble and resistant to degradation, so it not only impacts the traditional ‘brilli brilli’, but also a long list of products: detergents, fabric softeners, fertilizers, phytosanitary products or toys, among others.

With this measure they aim to reduce microplastic pollution by 30% from its application until 2030. To achieve this goal, the first step focuses on ending glitter, which is composed of microplastics smaller than five millimeters in size.

Alternatives



Don’t panic, there is an alternative to continue the flashes during musical nights. For some time now, some companies, in their attempt to reduce the consumption of this material that is harmful to the environment, began to innovate with the components of this highly in-demand product.

This is how vegan glitter emerged, or in other words, a biodegradable decoration. Natural materials are used for its composition, which not only protects the planet, but also our skin. Most brands that began to follow this ecological option opted for a biodegradable cellulose film from sustainably grown trees, mainly eucalyptus. Pigments are applied to this component to give color. Finally, these fragments are covered with a small amount of metal to get that shiny touch.

This ‘eco-friendly’ technique promises a silkier feel compared to those with a plastic base and a finish as durable as traditional ones. Likewise, the description of these articles suggests that the sequins are easily removed from the skin with water.

Where to buy the new glitter



Although the percentage of companies dedicated to this new way of manufacturing the festival-goers’ favorite accessory is still small, with the EU ban, the rest of the companies will have to reinvent themselves so that their products comply with the regulations. In 2019, Primark already went ahead and released a collection called ‘Glitter Bomb’. It was a set of products that encouraged one to bring out one’s artistic streak using makeup made with unrefined materials, also derived from eucalyptus.

Currently, the Irish company does not have these items available on the web, although it is possible that it will launch them again after the veto of the European Commission. However, Amazon includes different options in its catalog that adapt to this requirement. Of course, the purchase price of one of these boats is much higher.