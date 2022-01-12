The Argentine team has already qualified for the World Cup and still has four South American Qualifying games to go.
Lionel Scaloni will try to try alternatives and we will tell you a possible XI of players who are not usually starters.
Despite the fact that he lost his position, Armani always complied with the National Team and deserves to be the substitute.
Another one of excellent performances, which in the last time lost the position with Nahuel Molina. It is increasingly consolidated in Seville and promises to fight to be a starter again.
A player who responded every time he had to enter. It is a piece of mind to have an option like him on the substitute bench.
At 23 years old, he is one of the figures of Ajax and generated the interest of Barcelona. He has everything to be the central future of the National Team.
One that was historically the starter and today is more relegated. It remains an important alternative.
A player who will have to be in moments when more balance is needed. Although he is a substitute, he is highly regarded by Scaloni.
He is living his best moment since he arrived at West Ham and will be in the next call. More than deserved.
Papu is having a good personal moment at Sevilla, he already proved to be important with Albiceleste when he entered and needs more minutes to continue showing his hierarchy.
One of the figures of Inter. It can bring a lot of freshness to the attack and has conditions to be on the list.
By dint of goals, Giovanni Simeone got into the list of the Argentine team. He deserves his chance in a game, to try to show what he did at the club.
He comes from being the great figure of Argentine soccer and is on the radar of many European clubs. A player that Scaloni loves and who may be the future of the National Team.
#alternative #team #Argentine #team #Scaloni #line #Qualifiers
Leave a Reply