The second half of the 2022/23 season is very close to beginning, the Clausura 2023 tournament kicks off this Sunday, January 8 for Club Universidad Nacional when they host FC Juárez at midday on Matchday 1.
Unfortunately for the Nike brand, what would be the third Pumas UNAM jersey for this semester has been leaked on social networks, so there will be no surprise for its presentation.
Although they have not officially presented it, images of the third jersey of the university team for the Clausura 2023 of Aztec football are already circulating on social networks.
The shirt is black with gold trim and comes with a whole line of sportswear in the same color combination, which are very popular with the auriazul fans.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
In four matches of the Cup for Mexico, the Pedregal team has recorded two draws, one win and one loss, all playing in Ciudad Universitaria being part of Group A.
According to information from the reporter Blanca Rios, Jesus Molina train with Tabasco Cougarsa branch of the University in MX Expansion Leagueand it is a real option to reinforce the first team for the next tournament, once it was left out of Guadalajara a few weeks ago.
mill It would be the fourth reinforcement of the feline team after the arrival of the Uruguayan goalkeeper Sebastian Sosaas well as the Mexican defender Jonathan Sanchez and the midfielder Ulises Rivas.
#alternative #jersey #Pumas #UNAM #Clausura #leaked
Leave a Reply