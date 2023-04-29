This weekend the regular phase of the Clausura 2023 comes to an end and each of the teams will seek to throw all the meat on the grill to be better positioned in the general.
One of the most attractive matches of this date is the León vs. Tigres. Two clubs that will be playing their second of three games in a row, since they are also competing for their place in the grand final of the Concachampions.
For Sunday’s game at the Nou Camp, coach Robert Dante Siboldi will send an alternate team to try to get the three points.
According to information from royal media, the Uruguayan helmsman will not have the French striker André-Pierre Gignaclikewise, others absent will be Guido Pizarro, Luis Quinones, Samir DeSouza and sebastian cordova.
Siboldi is expected to use youth from the lower ranks where he could make his debut Sebastian Fierro and Kenneth James, who have come on the bench in some league and Concacaf games. In the same way, the technician would rely on banking elements, already proven and with good credentials.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
Defenses: Jesus Garza, Diego Reyes, Eduardo Tercero, Kenneth Jaime
Media: Juan Vigón, Sebastián Fierro, Raymundo Fulgencio, Diego Lainez
Forwards: Nicolás Ibáñez and Nicolás López
It is clear that the intention of the strategist is to go for the pass to the grand final of Concacaf, where, in case of advancing, they would face the winner of the cross between Philadelphia or LAFC, which until now has a score of 1-1. .
#alternate #table #Tigres #match #León #matchday
Leave a Reply