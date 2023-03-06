this millionaires He was supposedly an alternate Millionaires, that’s what the payroll said on paper, but on the pitch that sign was just a trap. This team played with the precision of the most headline players, with the fury of the main team, and thus they defeated with authority 2-0 the Deportivo Calia Cali that was a naive, flat, colorless rival.

Cali fell for the blue ruse. He trusted because he did not see in the field neither Mackalistar nor Cortés nor Cataño nor Castro nor Llinás… He thought that for this reason he was going to have an advantage, that he had to beat the team they called alternate, and when he found out the truth, he was already down 2-0.

jader valencia he was the lead actor. Let no one call him substitute or alternate. This Jader played so that they always keep him in mind. He signed him in just 6 minutes. Millionaires recovered the ball with speed. Jader received the pass from Pereira.

He looked at the bow and put an expert shot, hardened, like the best headline. It was an elegant shot, from outside the area, without the need for violence, without showing effort, it didn’t even have momentum, and it put the ball tight, slow but precise to a post, and the goalkeeper launched himself in vain, as if not to be left behind. ridiculous, and the defense of 3 of Cali was paralyzed, looking at the inevitable. It was a great goal worthy of Sunday afternoon, worthy of the rivalry against Cali, worthy of a voracious Millionaires.

Cali was cold. Professor Pinto, on one side, couldn’t believe how quickly his strategy would damage him, because now he had to risk more, bend efforts. Shouting at his players so they wouldn’t surrender, pushing Kevin Viveros so that it would gain in speed, or Mantilla so that it would not be merged.

But as time went by, Millionaires became more comfortable. This team changes names but not memory. Each player fulfills the functions with rigor. They all want to be starters. Everyone wants to stand out. They all want to score and for Gamero to have them on the front line. Kliver Moreno he came very close to scoring his when he went to meet a corner kick and headed low and at an angle. The ball buzzed the vertical.

The team was filled with confidence with each charge, or it was the confidence that was overflowing. Cali was filled with anguish, fear, she had a presentiment that he was going to receive the second one at any moment, and she could not find a way to avoid fate. Until he came. It was a foul in the box Caldera to Valencia -Valencia always present- and penalty. Juan Carlos Pereira He was chosen for the collection and he was not out of place in that of elegance: he scored the second with total coldness.

Millionaires was grown, multiplied. It looked like more than 11 players on the court. Cali was a battle of individualities. Player in green who received the ball was immediately surrounded, harassed and disarmed by a blue tide.

Jader, who did everything well, then shot a precise cross, directly at the head of Paredes that made an uncomfortable impact and for that reason the third was lost. Then Yúber Quiñones wanted to stand out and took a tremendous shot that the goalkeeper saved Dawson. Cali was living a nightmare and the first half was not over.

A mystery to know what Pinto said at halftime. But whatever it was, the harangue didn’t work for him. For the second half, Cali reacted somewhat, because Millonarios also relaxed. Parra and Mera had the discount, the first one missed the shot from above and the other was avoided by Montero. And since they didn’t score, Millonarios regained his authority, Gamero refreshed his payroll, ended with Cortés, Silva and Uribeso that Cali did not feel that it was the alternate Millonarios who beat them in the first half and reached 9 points.

