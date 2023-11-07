Monterey He has had a season marked by injuries. Since the start of the Apertura 2023 tournament, Rayados has lost very important players for this reason, but, even so, the Albiazul squad has demonstrated its power and is in third position in the general table and with its place secured in the league.
The team led by Fernando Ortiz is in third position in the general table with 29 points and a game in hand. Those from Sultana del Norte could finish in second position in the standings if they win their two remaining duels and a combination with the result of the duel between Tigres and América.
Monterrey will face Santos Laguna this Wednesday, November 8 at the Gigante de Acero in a duel pending matchday 10. In a press conference, Fernando Ortiz hinted that he will use an alternative lineup for the match against the Warriors.
‘Tano’ Ortiz mentioned that several elements of his squad have played consecutive games, so he is considering giving them a rest in the middle of the week against the Comarca team.
“On Monday we get together again. There I’m going to see a better analysis of how the doctor is doing, how the boys are, I’ll see what I do on Wednesday, but there are many players who had many minutes in a row and they may have the day rest on Wednesday, if we can complement it with the boys it would be very good”
– Fernando Ortiz
‘Tano’ stressed that he has a very complete squad and that his players are professionals and with a lot of dedication, so it doesn’t matter what name is on the field.
In this sense, Ortiz is expected to give starting minutes to elements such as Joao Rojas, Víctor López, Jonathan González, Arturo González, César Garza and Joaquín Moxica.
