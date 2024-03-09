In the final stretch of the amnesty law, the protests on Ferraz Street against the grace measure turned the surroundings of the PSOE federal headquarters into a powder keg during the past months of November and December. Even today there are protesters who come in the afternoons to pray the rosary in the vicinity of Ferraz Street, but the concentrations take place peacefully, far from the daily violent confrontations with the Police and the destruction of street furniture, of those first two months of protests. Then, the security forces detained 84 people and punished them by gag law, mainly for disobedience and lack of respect for authority, to 367 more. This is reflected in a recent parliamentary response from the Government to the IU parliamentary spokesperson in Congress, Enrique Santiago, and the deputies of this formation in the group of Sumar Engracia Rivera and Nahuel González.

The response comes after Santiago, during an appearance by the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, requested data on the “real response” of the Police to protests that had the daily presence of “radical elements with fascist symbols.” , and in which the threats and attacks on the agents were constant. At their peak, the rallies began around 8:00 p.m. and lasted until after midnight. Dozens of vans from the Police Intervention Units (UIP, known as riot police) systematically cordoned off the area and established controls on the roads near Ferraz Street. In a sequence of events that was repeated most of the days, after two hours of slogans against the Government, nationalism and even the monarchy, the riots began in which there was no shortage of objects being thrown at the security forces and the journalists.

The first protest resulted in the first arrest. It was on November 3, coinciding with the investiture agreement announced by the PSOE and ERC and one day after former president José María Aznar called for mobilization. Since then, a total of 79 more people – the last one on December 3 – were arrested around the PSOE headquarters. Four others were arrested in other parts of the city after a police operation to identify the alleged ringleaders of the incidents. All of them face criminal consequences. The more than 360 sanctioned the call gag law They can receive fines ranging from 100 euros, in the mildest cases, to 30,000 in serious cases.

Although the demonstrations brought together thousands of people who peacefully protested against the amnesty law, the spotlight always ended up being taken by the hundred protesters with ultra aesthetics and a violent attitude who stood on the front line every day, next to the police fence, and that were organized through social networks around platforms linked to Vox, such as Revuelta.

More information

The peak of violence against the Police was reached on November 7, when 30 officers suffered injuries and containers, motorcycles and bicycles were burned. That day there were six detainees. The night in which the highest level of influx was recorded was November 9, with 8,000 attendees and 24 detainees. Other nights with a notable number of arrests were those of November 11 (13 arrested) or November 15 (15). The attendees accused the agents of being “accomplices of sanchismo”, uttered homophobic insults against the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, or made racist allusions and imprecations to the police by stating that “against the Moors” the forces of order “ “They didn't have the same balls.”

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

The successful investiture of Pedro Sánchez on November 16 was a turning point. Of the 8,000 protesters who set the attendance record on November 8, the lowest figure was reached a single month later, on December 6, when only 75 people attended, according to data from the Government Delegation in Madrid. Currently, and with exceptions such as the Spanish Falange demonstration on February 9, in which 200 people sang Cara al Sol and performed the Roman salute at the doors of the national headquarters of the PSOE, both Ferraz Street and the Surrounding areas live in relative calm these days.

Now the protests are reduced to praying the rosary on the stairs of the Immaculate Heart parish, on the corner of Ferraz and Marqués de Urquijo street. Every day, a hundred people gather at 7:00 p.m. to accompany José Andrés Calderón, a young Catholic who leads prayers and spreads messages for the salvation of the national spirit and Catholicism to safeguard the country from the ethical decadence that, According to him, he experiences the West. “The political protest, of which those of us who pray are not a part, has decreased. Of course, the influx to pray the Rosary resists. More than a hundred people come every afternoon to ask the Virgin that the message of Christ be present again in Spain. The atmosphere is peaceful, although there are days when some people insult us for praying in the street,” he explains.

Riots in front of the PSOE headquarters after the rally against anti-anonymity, in Madrid.

Jaime Villanueva

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_