Gianluca Gori, the real face of Drusilla Foer, was photographed on the streets of Florence wearing a red checked jacket and a scarf

The alter ego of Drusilla Foer has been paparazzi on the streets of Florence and his photos are going crazy on social networks.

After the noblewoman made the Italian audience smile during her co-host of the Sanremo Festival 2022many have wondered who was behind his character.

Drusilla Foer is actually a en tavesti, i.e. a character disguised as the opposite sex for the stage or for television. The face behind the elegant silver-haired woman is in fact that of Gianluca Gori.

Who is Gianluca Gori? He’s a Tuscan artist, singer, actor and photographer.

The paparazzi have it photographed in the streets of Florence, wearing a red plaid jacket and a neck scarf. Anyone who meets him on the street is not even able to recognize him, because the real star, his real talent, is hidden behind Drusilla Foer.

The woman has one true storya past and a personality that the Italian public appreciates a lot!

In fact, there is not much information about the photographer. Nobody knows the details of hers private life.

The noblewoman is instead a theatrical and film actress, singer and web star. She comes from one wealthy family and she is a widow. The husband Herve Foerfrom which he took his surname, died and since that day he has never looked for love.

His television debut came in 2012, thanks to Serena Dandini’s The show must go off, on La7. In 2017 he became judge of StraFactor – spin-off of X Factor and later participates in well-known TV programs such as Maurizio Costanzo Show. Since 2018 she has been carrying out her theatrical tour in Italy, Very elegant.

Drusilla Foer was therefore already known in the entertainment world, but after Sanremo her fame grew by far. The tour, after the Sanremo 2022 Festival, did sold out!