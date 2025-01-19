Since 1972, after a strike that paralyzed the Alpine factory in the midst of a serious financial crisis, Renault became the majority shareholder of Diepp’s firm. From there, the diamond brand takes the reins and, little by little, pushes Jean Rédélé aside. Two years later, in 1974, reaffirming their position, the new “owners” launched the so-called NGA Program or “Nouvelle Gamme Alpine” with the project of two new models.

The first would replace the A310, born in 1971, a model that required a lot of labor for its artisanal production and that was unprofitable, as well as heavy. Compared to the A 310, the engine, which would no longer be the four-cylinder but the new V6 PVR, designed jointly between Peugeot Volvo and Renault and used by different models of these three brands.

And the idea is to place it in a central position, not hanging behind the rear axle as was the case on the A110 and A310. In addition, it would have a curious interior layout, with three front seats (like the Matra Murena…) and the seat further back than that of its companions. The first design of the body is the work of Ives Legal, the person in charge at Renault of directing the development of new Alpine models.

He will be joined by Marc Deschamps and an outside consultant, Trevor Fiore, who had already been in charge of the design of the A310. The models and drawings show some very wedge-shaped Alpines, in the style of the seventies.









Boyer’s original study, with the engine in a transverse rear position



At the same time, those responsible for Renault commissioned a second study from Robert Boyer. Boyer had been a designer for Renault, a period in which he conceived models such as the R12 and R14, as well as the interior of the R5. And although he had already left the diamond house to create his own design office, he maintained very good relations with his former employer. And for him he conceived the A105, a very compact sports car, only 3.73 meters long, with a four-cylinder engine in a transverse rear position, thus leaving a fairly large space for luggage. Inside it would also have three seats and the body would follow a marked arch-type line.

But both projects will not go beyond the mock-up stage. At Renault they no longer think about Alpine, now the objectives have changed. Thus, at the competition level, victory is sought in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and then the revolution of its Formula 1 Turbo will arrive. And, with rallying in mind, they are focusing on the launch of the mid-engine R5 Turbo (to be unveiled in 1978). But everything will be under the rhombus logo, not Alpine.

There is no money to develop a replacement for the A310. So in Dieppe Robert Opron (the creator of the Citroën GS, CX and the spectacular Guy Frequelín will be French rally champion with an A310 Group 4. In 1985, his replacement arrived, the Alpine GTA (the first Alpine conceived under the leadership of Renault), and in 1990, the A610, a profound evolution of the previous one that disappeared in 1995. We would have to wait until 2017, when the current Alpine A110 arrives for the history of the “berlinette” to continue, something that Jean Rédélé, who disappeared in 2007, will never see.

The VVA project

But let’s go back to our story. In 1977, Renault looked with interest and envy at the unexpected success of the Matra Simca Rancho, a true advance of the current SUV concept, a family car conceived not only as a means of transportation, but also as another element of a new lifestyle. where free time takes on greater prominence. This led to, at the end of that decade, the team of Renault stylists led by Gaston Juchet, starting to work on the “Project VVA” or “Véhicule Vert Alpine”. Completing the manufacturing of Alpine sports cars, this project should serve to increase the workload at the underutilized Dieppe plant.

Model of the VVA designed by Michel Jardin



Michel Jardin (future creator of the Renault Fuego, presented in 1980) proposes a design that Juchet likes. And several scale 1 models are made. With large glass surfaces, and the lower part of the flanks and wheel arches protected by black plastic, it responds to the aesthetics of the early 80s. At the mechanical level, the idea is that it has a 4×4 traction.

It could be a success…, but Renault does not want friction with Matra with whom they are going to start a collaboration to develop a revolutionary concept of a family car with a minivan body, the Espace. So Project VVA, like Yves Legal’s NGA and Robert Boyer’s A105, will be forgotten.