They chased each other on the track all year round Alpine and AlphaTauri, reaching for fifth place in the constructors’ classification in the last race in Abu Dhabi. Ironically, the head-to-head between the two teams was also repeated in the announcements for the presentation of the new car for the 2022 season. In fact, just a few minutes after the press release from the Faenza team, the French team – which however has its base main operating in Enstone, UK – announced the day it will unveil the world at its own A522. This is the February 21exactly seven days after the Italian rivals – who will present the AT03 on February 14 – and just two days before the Barcelona tests.

The former Renault team attracted great curiosity around it during the winter for management-related choices. In fact, in the space of a few days, team principal Marcin Budkowski and Alain Prost left the team. A year ago the same fate had also befallen Cyril Abiteboul. A profound internal ‘restyling’ strongly desired by Luca De Meo and Laurent Rossi. After the good results obtained in 2021, with the victory of Esteban Ocon in Hungary and the third place of Fernando Alonso in Qatar, the Alpine new technical regulation. As with Ferrari, in fact, even in Enstone a failure with respect to the expected objectives – to bring the top teams as close as possible – would be tolerated with difficulty by the owners.

Obviously the A522 will be awaited with particular trepidation especially from Fernando Alonso. The introduction of the new technical regulation is the main reason why the Asturian is back in Formula 1, after the brackets of WEC, IndyCare and Dakar. The dream – difficult to achieve – is to fight for the third world title in his career. But the driving quality shown by the # 14 in the second half of 2021 suggests that with the right means the Oviedo champion could certainly say the word about him for a constant presence near the podium area.