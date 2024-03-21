Everything is ready for the fourth edition of the Alpine Cup, an event scheduled for the end of April and which this year will go beyond the winter regularity race for historic cars to become a 5-stage Grand Tour across the entire Alpine arc, crossing the borders of Italy, Slovenia, Austria, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Germany and France. In parallel with the race itinerary, 1000 Miglia has in fact decided to launch the Il Grande Viaggio Alpino project, a path of reflection aimed at representing the socio-economic, anthropological and environmental transformations of the Alpine macro-region.

30 cars competing

To make the competitors not only protagonists of the sporting competition, but also an active part of the project, the number of cars competing has been limited to 30 examples to which will be added 10 crews made up of reference figures on the five macro-themes addressed on the different days : agriculture, craftsmanship, culture, energy and tourism. With the support of the AAster Consortium, which also conducted the preparatory study for the project, in-depth meetings will be organized with local institutions and representatives of the best practices of the passing territory during the lunches and dinners on each day of the competition. Alongside 1000 Miglia in this project there will be the University of the Mountains, the Altagamma Foundation and the Valle d'Aosta Region. The outline of the reflection will consist of a synthetic paper, an outline for the final forum on May 4th.

Path

Starting from Trieste, after the sporting checks on Sunday 28th April, on Monday 29th the crews will go up to Kranjska Gora, place of lunch, to continue via Tolmezzo until the stage arrival in Cortina. On Tuesday 30th the cars will cross Val Badia, stop for lunch at the Messner Museum in Ripa (Brunico), and cross the border with Austria from Innsbruck to Seefeld. The third stage, Wednesday 1 May will touch Germany in Garmisch, return to Italy for lunch in Livigno and end of the stage in Switzerland in Saint Moritz. The morning of May 2nd will see a break in Vaduz, the capital of Lichtenstein, lunch at the Swiss Transport Museum in Lucerne and arrival in Gstaad in the evening. Friday 3rd will be the day of entry into France and lunch in Chamonix before reaching, after over 1600 kilometers from the start, the final finish line in Courmayeur, venue of the conference on Saturday 4th May.