Officially, the tastier version of the upcoming Renault 5 reincarnation is called the A290_β, but who says: ‘I recently saw that Alpine A two hundred and ninety low mark beta passing by’. We thought so too. That’s why we call it the Alpine A290B. So there will be no Renault 5 RS, because this Alpine fulfills that role.

You’re looking at Alpine’s road car future here. Quite literally, because according to design boss Raphael Linari, 85 percent of the appearance remains the same with the final production version. That final copy should be on sale sometime next year.

The appearance of the Alpine A290B

The short and wide machine gives a seductive nod to the past, but without becoming cliché. Place it next to the Renault and you’ll see that it has a different front spoiler and a new diffuser, which is covered by a proper rear wing. You can also spot the well-known arrangement of the headlights on the Alpine A290B.

Unfortunately, the square lamps and the supports for additional lighting remain in the prototype phase. Undoubtedly it has something to do with pedestrian safety. The entire body is made of carbon fiber and is full of air intakes. There is also room for some snacks. A close look at the sides reveals the names of Alpine’s F1 drivers, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

The steering wheel is in the middle

You’ll find even more jokes and jokes in the cabin of the A290B. Look through the side window at the back left and you will see a dog with a shaking head. What is of course the most striking are the seats. As with the McLaren F1, the driver sits in the middle. The two passengers have one seat on the left and one seat on the right next to the one behind the wheel. The co-driver’s seats are slightly further back than the seat in the middle.

Linari explains why Alpine opts for a central driving position: ‘Since the thrill of driving is the center of our product philosophy, we thought: why not also place the driver centrally?’ Furthermore, the steering wheel has its own display and there are the buttons that you use most. This is clearly a reference to the steering wheel from the F1. There is also a more normal steering wheel, but we did not get to see that during our preview.

Specifications of the Alpine A290B

It is not yet entirely clear what Alpine will use for the power in the hot hatch. In any case, the basis is formed by the CMF platform that Renault has created together with Nissan. Chances are that the Alpine will get the same engine as the Megane E-Tech. In it it produces 220 hp. Furthermore, the technical boss of Renault, Gilles Le Bogne, says that there torque vectoring so that the car drives like a real Alpine. Is it almost 2024 already?