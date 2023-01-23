‘Never show your full potential all at once’, was once the advice of a shrewd sales colleague from the distant past. If you think you can make a profit of 5,000 euros for the boss, start with 2,000 euros first. Then ask for a surcharge and go to the 3,000 euros. Then go back to the boss. This way you can claim a record three or four times and ask for storage. Alpina also listened to this colleague.

You are looking at the Alpina B5 GT, which is the most powerful Alpina ever built. The power of this converted 5-series is 634 hp, which is only a small increase of 13 hp over the B5 (without GT). Still, a record is a record. In a year’s time they can crank the power of the 4.4-liter V8 up to 640 hp and claim another nice record, if they wanted to.

The torque also increases faster, with 50 Nm to 850 Nm. You can buy the Alpina B5 GT as a sedan and as a station wagon. The sedan goes to 100 km / h in just 3.4 seconds. The Touring does the same sprint in 3.6 seconds. Top speed is unchanged; on the Autobahn the sedan reaches 330 km/h and the Touring reaches 322 km/h.

Different appearance for the Alpina B5 GT

The splitter under the front bumper is new for the Alpina B5 GT, as is the canards on the front bumper. These are the little wings on the corners. For this GT you can choose from the colors Chalk, Verde British Racing, Arctic Race Blue, Imolarot, Petrol Mica or Daytona Violet. Prefer no special color? Then Alpina Blue or Alpina Green is also an option.

The type designation B5 GT is stitched into the headrests of the front seats. The upholstery is black as standard, but Alpina is happy to work with a color if you want. The price of the Alpina B5 GT is 145,500 euros excluding Dutch taxes. If you want the Touring, you have to pay an extra 3,000 euros, also excluding taxes. Only 250 units will be built and delivery will start in July this year.