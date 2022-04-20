The next appointment of the 2022 season will coincide with the home race in all respects for theAlphaTauriready to dispute the Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna in the same region where the Faenza team is based, in the province of Ravenna. Furthermore, the first European stage of the world championship will coincide with the first updates made by the teams in this championship, in a list which includes the former Toro Rosso, who has so far been the protagonist of a not entirely convincing start.

In fact, in the first three races, Red Bull’s younger sister suffered the same reliability problems accused by the Milton Keynes team, which resulted in a retirement each for Yuki Tsunoda and Pierre Gasly. The Frenchman, without the knockout in Sakhir on the inaugural weekend, could have finished equally in the top 10 in all three events, which instead force the two drivers to fight in the mid-ranking positions in the world championship standings. However, with the aforementioned developments planned for Imola – which focus mainly on the floor of the car and on the front brakes – the winner of the 2020 Italian GP is even more motivated in realizing a ransom for his team, as admitted in an interview with therace.com a few days before the fourth GP of this year: “I don’t think we need much to reach the most competitive teams, but certainly we need to bring updates if we are to keep up with them – Gasly commented – and personally I am very curious to see what the results will be. We know that there is a new car and a new regulation, but also that this season is all about development. Teams that develop cars faster than others will have a better season. Consequently, it is a great test for us as a team ”.

A move, the one planned for Imola, which was analyzed in more detail by the Technical Director of AlphaTauri, Jody Egginton, who explained the project that led the team to carry out the first development. The latter, focusing in particular on the floor, came after the studies carried out following the porpoising problems, already highlighted by the pilots even outside the AlphaTauri: “We delayed the first update to the fourth race a bit just to make sure we are doing the right things and are comfortable in the right way. – He admitted – also because we have learned a lot in the last two months. The floor was the central part of the development, but you have to be careful: the performances are there, but you can slip on several banana peels if you don’t get it right. Indeed – he added – we are making sure we are on the right track, with small changes made in recent events implemented to give us a clear view of where we want to go with the major update for the plan. The expectation is that it will take us one step further. It is the first reasonably significant update of the year ”.