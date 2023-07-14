Ricciardo, the warm welcome of the AlphaTauri

Twelve grand prizes to prove that he is still what he once was. Daniel Ricciardo he has a less easy challenge ahead of him than it seems: the Australian driver is called to revive the fortunes of an AlphaTauri in a technical and motivational crisis. Doing better than Nyck de Vries shouldn’t be a titanic undertaking, but the AT04 is certainly a machine born badly and needs the experience of theHoney Badger to get out of the quagmire. The Australian was welcomed in Faenza with a long applause from the whole team, in the presence of team principal Franz Tost.

Video

AlphaTauri has published on its social channels the moment in which the team welcomed Ricciardo in Faenza. “Hi everyone, this is a lot. Maybe too much, but thank you very much“, these are Ricciardo’s first words.

Ricciardo’s motivations

For an AlphaTauri looking for motivation, there’s a Ricciardo who should be full of energy instead. The Australian, who drove for Toro Rosso in the two-year period 2012-13, still considers himself a driver of absolute talent, and last autumn he gave up on arrangements (for example Haas) which now would have provided him with a car that was certainly more competitive.

However, the former Red Bull’s plan is to do well in Faenza to deserve a return to the parent company, which he left to everyone’s amazement at the end of 2018 to settle in Renault. Considering Sergio Perez’s difficulties, the project has a chance of success, but it all depends on the intentions of the Milton Keynes team and the future performance of Checo and of Ricciardo. The idea of ​​a changeover for 2024 could arise in the minds of Helmut Marko and Chris Horner only if the Mexican continues to disappoint and vice versa the Australian regularly proves to be faster than Yuki Tsunoda and capable of riding the AlphaTauri. Otherwise, Ricciardo will have to look around. In any case, DR3’s future in Formula 1 is at stake in these five months.