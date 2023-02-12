The presentation ofAlphaTauri AT04 officially kicked off the 2023 season of the Faenza team, now awaiting the appointments with the filming day in Misano, Tuesday 14 February, and with the pre-season tests in Sakhir, scheduled from 23 to 25 February. Two useful events to test the car on the track, eagerly awaited also by the Technical Director Jody Egginton. For the British engineer, there will therefore be a way to analyze the first data that will arrive from the single-seater, whose project has already been born for some time, with the inclusion of some parts derived from the 2022 AT03: “The development of the layout and chassis of the AT04 it started pretty early during 2022, and development in the wind tunnel started around July – he has declared – the initial concept had already been worked out by our Future Car Group. Almost all areas of the car represent a strong evolution compared to the AT03 and great attention has been paid to the packaging, so as to have the best basis for aerodynamic development. We have learned so much from the AT03 during its development, and much of this information has flowed into the general layout of the AT04in order to address some shortcomings identified on last year’s car. Put simply, we lacked some downforce compared to our main competitors and we identified opportunities to reduce mass.

This year’s technical regulation does not present any particular changes compared to that of 2022, with the exception of the interventions aimed at reducing the phenomenon of porpoisingmuch criticized at the beginning of last season: “I am convinced that the recent changes will significantly reduce this risk – added Egginton – lThe FIA ​​introduced the AOM metric to track wobble last year, but the teams have also worked hard to eliminate this issue. Thanks to these combined efforts, I expect the situation to have significantly improved this year. The recent regulation increase in the bottom edge has resulted in a temporary loss of aerodynamic performance for the teams. However, they will soon be caught up with aerodynamic development. I also think that, fundamentally, the sensitivity of the cars to porpoising will be reduced. I expect a recovery in aerodynamic performance, but with a lower risk of major porpoising problems”.

In conclusion, the engineer commented on the tyres which will be used in 2023, which have a different structure than those of last season. In addition to this, there were also considerations on the hours available for the use of the wind tunnel: “Any change in construction, compounds or tire dimensions requires rapid adaptation to make the most of these innovations. I think our understanding of the 2022 tires was well established and we learned quickly how to exploit them. Our aim to improve aerodynamic performance is also reflected positively on the tyres, and therefore we expect further progress with the AT04. Together with other teams, we tested various types of tires during the development process that led us to the final version presented in Abu Dhabi. I think this process has provided us with a solid foundation of knowledge. It’s part of the ongoing development, but I’m convinced that progress has been made in understanding the car and the tyres put us in an advantageous position for 2023. The use of the wind tunnel – goes on – is crucial, as it is important to be organized with the components and tuning of the model to make the most of the time available. The increase in wind tunnel testing sessions provides more opportunities for aerodynamic development. However, it is important to use these opportunities efficiently, with high-quality experiments and optimizing the time available. The importance of working efficiently does not change, but it becomes even more crucial when trying to catch up”.