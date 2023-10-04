The women’s Copa Libertadores is approaching in Colombia, one more event to achieve the second continental title that has been elusive and, more than that, to give a crucial and definitive boost to women’s football in the country.

Format

The competition will begin on October 5 and the final match will be on October 21. There will be 16 teams, divided into four groups and the best players on the continent, measuring forces in two national venues: the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali and the Metropolitano de Techo in Bogotá.

In total there will be 32 matches of the continental tournament organized by Conmebol in our country, where three Colombian teams (Nacional, Santa Fe and América de Cali) seek to make history in the competition to win the long-awaited Copa Libertadores feminine 2023.

In the group stage, the first and second best positioned teams in their area qualify for the quarterfinals. From this point on, the confrontations are direct elimination.

This is how the four groups were drawn.



Group A

Palmeiras (Brazil)

Barcelona (Ecuador)

Caracas (Venezuela)Atlético Nacional (Colombia)

B Group

Independent Santa Fe (Colombia)

Olympia (Paraguay)

University (Peru)

University of Chile (Chile)

Group C

Corinthians (Brazil)

Colo-Colo (Chile)

Always Ready (Bolivia)

Libertad Limpeño (Paraguay)



Group D

Boca Juniors (Argentina)

Cali America (Colombia)

National (Uruguay)

International (Brazil)

Complete calendar of the Colombian teams. Photo: Twitter: Atlético Nacional / Santa Fe

National calendar

Date 1:

Caracas vs Atlético Nacional

Thursday October 5

5:30 pm

Pascual Guerrero Stadium (Cali)

Date 2:

Barcelona SC vs Atlético Nacional

Sunday October 8

5:30 pm

Pascual Guerrero Stadium (Cali)

Date 3:

Atlético Nacional vs Palmeiras

Wednesday October 11

3:30 pm

Pascual Guerrero Stadium (Cali)

Game action in the final of the women’s Copa Libertadores.

Schedule for Independiente Santa Fe in Group B

Date 1:

Independent Santa Fe vs. Olympia

Thursday October 5

5:30 pm

Metropolitan Roof Stadium (Bogotá)

Date 2:

Independent Santa Fe vs. University of Sports

Sunday October 8

5:30 pm

Metropolitan Roof Stadium (Bogotá)

Date 3:

University of Chile vs. Independent Santa Fe

Wednesday October 11

5:30 pm

Metropolitan Roof Stadium (Bogotá)

Catalina Usme (left), América player

América de Cali schedule in Group D



Date 1:

Boca Juniors vs América de Cali

Friday October 6

5:30 pm

Pascual Guerrero Stadium (Cali)

Date 2:

América de Cali vs Internacional

Monday October 9

5:30 pm

Pascual Guerrero Stadium (Cali)

Date 3:

América de Cali vs Nacional

Thursday October 12

5:30 pm

Pascual Guerrero Stadium (Cali)

Where can you watch the women’s Copa Libertadores?

The president of the Colombian Football Federation, Ramón Jesurún confirmed a few months ago on the Primer Toque program that the women’s Copa Libertadores will be broadcast live on the Win Sports channel.

“Female Libertadores Cup, by Win Sports. It is very pleasant news to continue supporting women’s football, it is something that fills us with great joy. What we have planned so far is that the first round will take place in Bogotá and it is possible that we are also considering Cali to do the second part, that is, the final hexagonal. It is something that we are finishing designing, we already have the approval of Conmebol and I believe that within two weeks at the latest we will have fully established the format of the tournament and the respective cities,” said the leader.

SPORTS

With information from Futbolred

