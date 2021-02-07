The director of Alpecin-FenixChristoph Roodhooft assured that the Belgian team will go to the Tour de France and will be focused on the first week. “We’ll see how that initial week goes. It is a great adventure for us. We’ll go into the race just focused on that and then we’ll see what happens. We do not have the same level as the Jumbo-Visma, so we will have to have a completely different approach. We will choose well the days that we think will be good for us, but we will not go with the ambitions of the general, “he said in an interview on Cyclingnews.

Alpecin-Fenix, who will be in the race thanks to the invitation after heading the World Tour of Europe, have high expectations of what their star, Mathieu Van der Poel, who will also make his debut in the gala round, can do. “Van Aert surprised everyone last year. Of course, it is natural that we expect Mathieu to offer something, but it may not be the same. I think Wout has a better time trial, but we’ll see“concluded Roodhooft, who also stated that his team will focus on surrounding the world cyclocross champion.