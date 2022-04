Friday, April 8, 2022, 10:42



Yesterday, the Almus Quartet remembered the recently deceased violinist Manuel de Juan (1969-2021) with a tribute recital at the Murcia Blood Museum, organized by the Royal Academy of Fine Arts of Murcia, the Archconfraternity of Blood and the Antonio Campillo Foundation. They performed Haydn’s ‘The Seven Last Words of Our Redeemer on the Cross’.