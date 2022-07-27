Those who think that almonds, being very caloric seeds, cannot be consumed every day, should definitely not miss the next episode of “The Taste of Health” which, then, is the one that precedes the summer break of the weekly column conceived and coordinated by the immunologist Mauro Minelli, head of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine for Southern Italy and professor of Dietetics and Human Nutrition at the Lum University – Free Mediterranean University ‘Giuseppe Degennaro’.

Almondsseeds and not fruits of the legendary tree Amygdalus communis belonging to the Rosaceae family, they are very rich in micronutrients very useful to guarantee the well-being of our body and, therefore, to keep it in good health. The confirmation of the importance that, in recent years, the consumption of almonds has gradually acquired, comes from numerous scientific studies that have shown that, in the context of a healthy and balanced diet, they play a key role in the management and control of diseases. dysmetabolic, cardiovascular and also in the reduction of body weight.

While providing almost 600 kcal per 100 g of productalmonds are an excellent snack to improve the level of physical and mental energy.

But are almonds only beneficial effects, or can their consumption have some contraindications? Is it true that their ingestion can cause even particularly severe adverse reactions? And is it true that almonds exert, among others, a protective action on the intestine, and that they are recommended in case of constipation? It is preferable to eat them white and clean from the brown skin that covers them, or not?

