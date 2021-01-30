The last Valencia-Elche (10/25/2014) was the first time that Peter Lim set foot on Mestalla. That day the Red carpet and thousands of Valencianistas -convinced by the words of those who sold him the club- acclaimed Mr. Marshall. Today, if there was an audience in the stadium and Lim will deign to visit him (he has not done so since December 2019; pandemic through, all is said), He would go in through the back door (follow the game live on AS.com). ‘Cuéntame’ on the sidelines, Valencia and Elche face doggedly. The cotton test for Grace, or playing with words, the trial of the Almirón, who also has Their feathers.

Grace is played credit and who knows if the position. Nobody blames him for being the problem, although more and more people doubt if it is the solution. Atlético and Sevilla only photographed the reality of the Valencia de Lim post-Alemany, but the Cup lineup focused on the coach part of the fan’s anger. Today we will see if the choteo del Pizjuán, at least, served so that the legs of the Gayà, Soler or Maxi you give victory at home after two losses and three draws.

Almiron, as they said, also drags problems. Elche has accumulated 13 games without winning (seven draws and six defeats) and lives off the income of the best start in its history in the First Division, with a win over Valencia, the last they achieved. The difference between Gracia and Almirón is that the Argentine is an intrinsic part of Bragarnik’s project (“the owner understands this”) and the Navarrese doesn’t even know Lim (“I haven’t talked to him or on the phone”).

Grace, dosed on the sidelines, He will give Guedes a carrot after Thursday’s stick. Besides, Cheryshev is limping. A priori Vallejo He will accompany Maxi and unless Correia recovers, the right lane will be for Wass and Yunus. Almirón recovers Guido Carrillo and Dani Calvo. But more to fill in the call than to have a leading role in the eleven. And signings? Today they play, that the market closes on Monday.