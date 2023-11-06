The final of the Copa Libertadores between Boca and Fluminense ended in the worst way for the Argentine team as it was defeated 2-1 in overtime and did not allow them to win the long-awaited seventh Copa Libertadores in their history. Faced with this situation, after the return of the Xeneize delegation to Argentina, Jorge Almirón decided to step aside and resign along with his entire coaching staff.
This was news that took the Boca world by surprise since the 52-year-old coach had a contract until the end of the season and continued with the goal of qualifying for the next edition of the Copa Libertadores. They have 2 games left in the League Cup where they are in 11th position and are ninth in the annual table, three points behind the last placed team so far.
Throughout the seven months that he was in the month, he won 17 of the 43 games he coached (only 3 of the last 20) in which he also lost the two superclassics he coached and is the first coach not to win titles in his cycle since Carlos Bianchi when he left in 2013. A real disappointment after having a fairly positive start.
Now, the one who will take command of the professional team during the close of the 2023 season will be Mariano Herrón, who is the current coach of the club’s Reserve and will be the one who leads the team in its next duel, which will be against San Lorenzo on Date 13.
As for the search for the next coach, it has been stopped since the elections will be held on December 2 and no one wants to hire a coach ahead of time. Despite this, several names have already been rumored in the last few hours, such as Gabriel Milito, Jorge Sampaoli, Fernando Gago or even Hernán Crespo, closely identified with River due to his time as a player in the millionaire institution.
