Upon entering the Peñaflor Primate Center, a municipality located in the southwestern area of ​​Santiago, curious glances appear to Aristóteles, Sócrates, Tito, Leyla, Daniel, Frida, Nachito. All the monkeys at the center, which have numbered 300 in its history and are now just over 120, have names, and many of them arrive already baptized. Aristóteles came from a laboratory, where they put a chip in his optic nerve: he was used in an ophthalmological research project. And the fearful Negrita, of the Sapajus apella species, was part of an experiment to test the morning-after contraceptive pill. A large number come from circuses. Many others were pets. Nico had an alcoholic owner who also caused the animal to suffer from that addiction. All of them were rescued from illegal trafficking and taken to this 16-hectare facility, where they are rehabilitated and cared for. But it all started 30 years ago.

The couple Carlos Almazán, a pediatrician, and Elba Muñoz, a midwife, were struck by something a university professor told them: “All children are born with the capacity to love, but some develop it more and others less. The best way to make a child develop it is to raise a living being, especially if it is an animal.” The couple took it seriously and in their house, with a large garden in the commune of Peñaflor, they raised their four children with many dogs, cats, chickens and rabbits. And also with many monkeys. Many.

Elba Muñoz, director and founder of the Peñaflor Primate Rescue and Rehabilitation Center. Sofia Yanjari

Cristobal

On December 8, 1994, Cristóbal arrived one day in the arms of a child at the Almazán Muñoz house and turned it upside down in every possible way. “We want to sell our monkey because we can’t have it in my house,” said the child. Carlos Almazán received him while his wife and children had gone shopping.

The monkey, of the pot-bellied species, was eight months old when he came into the hands of the family and they decided to let him live inside their house. Cristóbal took over the plants, the curtains, the eggs, the Christmas tree. He took over all the order in the house and all the hearts.

The monkey changed the life of Elba Muñoz (74 years old, Villa Alemana) in particular. The woman was fascinated by Cristóbal and immersed herself in the world of primates to try to give him the best care. Despite having always lived with animals, having a monkey was something different: “He began to recognize me as his mother and followed me everywhere (…) If I scolded him, he began to whine. And, when I forgave him, he came running and hugged me. A dog doesn’t show these things,” she tells EL PAÍS from the dining room of her house, surrounded by wooden monkey figures, monkey paintings, photos, all imaginable primate items.

A monkey at the rehabilitation center. Sofia Yanjari

Among the little ones in the house, Cristóbal the monkey was one more. Elba Muñoz is still surprised when she remembers that a nephew of hers did not want to stop wearing diapers and his mother told him: “None of your cousins ​​wear diapers.” “No, Cristóbal does,” the child replied.

When Cristóbal arrived, the family didn’t know that it was illegal to buy these animals in Chile. Elba Muñoz remembers that in the 1990s it was common to see pet stores inside shopping malls selling monkeys. When they wanted to take Cristóbal on a family trip to Brazil, they found that the animal couldn’t leave the country because it didn’t have an identification card.

In 1975, Chile ratified the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which protects primates from illegal trade. These animals are not native to the country, but arrive mainly by land from Peru, Bolivia and Argentina. The monkeys that are allowed to be in Chile have a certificate, but Cristóbal did not have one and the Chilean Agricultural and Livestock Service (SAG) could confiscate him. Elba Muñoz says she would have handed Cristóbal over if there had been a rescue center for monkeys in Chile, but there wasn’t.

Elba Muñoz, in an archive photo, with Cristóbal when he arrived home. COURTESY

Pepe

The woman processed the paperwork with the SAG to legally own her monkey. But, in the meantime, more animals of this species arrived at her house. One day, someone unknown, like a stork, left Pepe, a capuchin monkey, at their door, which they also adopted. Then Nicole, who was donated by a trapeze artist from a local circus. A hidden world of trafficking of this species began to appear before their eyes, most of which were in poor condition and unprotected.

Names continued to be added and the SAG recommended that Elba Muñoz create a formal place to receive them. And so the Peñaflor Primate Rescue Center was born, which was initially set up with cages spread out in the garden of her house, where she eventually had almost 70 monkeys. Then, in 2002, they moved to the current site of 16 hectares where there are around 120 monkeys of a dozen different species. The primates live in large cages and each one is shared, for the most part, by two animals. Five people work at the center who are in charge of feeding them – lots of boiled eggs, fruits and vegetables – and of their care. There are veterinarians who observe how the relationships between them evolve in order to make better decisions when organizing the cages. They also still have 20 monkeys in the family home.

To learn more about primates and rescue centers, Elba Muñoz and her family began choosing their vacation destinations in accordance with their new work, traveling through the jungles of Central America, South America and Africa. They also visited rehabilitation centers and animal sanctuaries in the United States and Europe, where they learned about the management of species in captivity. Muñoz became known among scientists for her work in Chile. The outstanding British primatologist and anthropologist, Jane Goodall, has visited the Peñaflor Primate Center on two occasions. The Chilean woman also collaborated in the writing of an article for the encyclopedia Animal Behavior Mark Bekoff, one of the world’s most renowned ethologists. He also managed the transfer in 2003 of two chimpanzees, Eusebio and Tototo Chimfunshi, a centre dedicated to that species in Zambia.

Jane Goodall and Elba Muñoz. COURTESY

About that unusual knock on the door that brought the first monkey three decades ago, Muñoz reflects: “When Cristóbal arrived, I took it as something special, a mission. I always say that an ambassador of the species arrived at our door, a monkey who came to tell me: ‘look how we are, they treat us badly, they kill our mothers, we have no place here’.” She emphatically hopes that the traffic will end and that the center will cease to exist: “My goal is for this to end. The fact that the monkeys are decreasing, for me is an achievement.”

