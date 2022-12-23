The people of the Mexican Football Federation have put a pause on the search for the new coach of the Mexican National Team for 2023. At the moment the path is set, to get an interim to play the Nations League commitments that the Tri will have at the beginning of the year and with much more calm and precision choose the man who will have to lead the World Cup cycle of the tricolor team, a peculiar cycle because there will be no tie on the way.
The reality is that Yon de Luisa and his entourage have a wide list of options to take the technical direction of the Mexican National Team, some names much more unreal than others, however, there are coaches who have even already presented a project such as Miguel Herrera and Jaime Lozano, while other strategists put their name on the table and serious options are said to take El Tri, such is the case of Guillermo Almada, who is not only mentioned as an option by compromise, but because it really is.
According to information from El Universal Deportes, Guillermo Almada and his brother Luis are at the top of the race to take over the Mexican National Team, this is a situation of which both the Tuzos de Pachuca board of directors, as well as the technical pairing. Although the Almada brothers know the firmest option, their position is not to get too excited, because they understand that this scenario can change overnight.
