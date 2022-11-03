Santiago. The ALMA astronomical observatory, the most powerful radio telescope in the world located in northern Chile, suffered a cyberattack over the weekend, which keeps some of its operations suspended, as reported yesterday.

“On Saturday, at 6:14 local time, the ALMA observatory suffered a cyberattack on its computer systems,” the entity said on its official Twitter account, after the holiday on Monday and Tuesday in Chile.

The attack forced the suspension of “astronomical observations and its website”, while its email services “are working in a limited way”.

Although the threat “has been contained”, the observatory indicated that “given the nature of the episode, it is not yet possible to estimate a timeframe for the return to regular activities”, while observatory specialists continued to work to restore the affected operations.

“The attack did not compromise the ALMA antennas or any scientific data,” assured personnel from the observatory, a joint venture between partners from Europe, the United States and Japan, in cooperation with Chile.

The Large Atacama Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) has 66 antennas located more than 5,000 meters high on the Chajnantor plain, in the Atacama desert. The complex, which began exploring the universe in 2011, collaborated last April in the discovery of the most distant galaxy ever detected.

No hacker group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

300 professionals work at ALMA, 40 of them computer engineers and technicians who are in charge of managing the powerful computers, servers, storage centers and screens.

The Atacama desert concentrates astronomical observations in Chile thanks to privileged conditions for night observation, with a clean atmosphere, little rain and low humidity during most of the year.