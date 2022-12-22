Santiago. The ALMA astronomical observatory, one of the most powerful radio telescopes in the world, located in northern Chile, resumed its work almost two months after suffering a cyberattack, its director, Sean Dougherty, confirmed yesterday to Afp.

“Resuming the observations was our priority after the attack,” which occurred on October 29, he stressed.

The attack on ALMA’s computer systems caused the suspension of astronomical observations and affected several servers and critical operating equipment.

He added: “The high demand ensures that there is always enormous pressure for the observatory to operate as much as possible.”

Dougherty explained that all of the observatory’s critical systems, such as the telescope control, archiving and data processor, were repeatedly tested before returning to operation.

“After the recovery of the computer systems, an enormous amount of work was required to carry out the full tests,” he added.

The observatory’s computer team took measures to prevent the loss and damage of scientific data and computer infrastructure due to this attack, which is being investigated by the Chilean police.

“In the coming weeks, the focus will be on recovering the infrastructure and test systems such as the ALMA website and other services, which will make it possible to restore all existing functionalities before the cyberattack,” said a statement posted on the site. provisional website that implemented the radio telescope until its official page was restored, still affected by the attack.

ALMA has 66 antennas, which are located at an altitude of more than 5,000 meters on the Chajnantor plain, in the Atacama desert.

The complex, which began exploring the universe in 2011, collaborated last April in the discovery of the most distant galaxy ever detected, located 13.5 billion light years away.

300 professionals work at the ALMA observatory.