Fox Weather: In the US, the alligator got out of the pond and chased the fisherman

In the US, an alligator jumped out of a pond, rushed at a man and was caught on video. About it informs fox weather.

The incident took place on June 20 in South Carolina’s popular coastal Lowcountry region. A record made by one of the eyewitnesses shows how an alligator swam up to a man standing on the shore of a pond. The fisherman noticed a reptile, took a fishing rod and began to move away from the shore. At this moment, the predator deftly got out onto land and chased after him.

The man managed to escape from the alligator, after which he calmed down and returned to the pond. There were no more complaints from him.

Related materials:

After the incident, representatives of the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said that usually alligators stop being afraid of people if they are fed. “Often, baited alligators will begin to approach people and may be aggressive, begging for handouts,” the agency said in a statement. It remains unclear whether the reptile that tried to attack the fisherman was fed.

According to experts from the University of Florida, alligators can reach speeds of up to 14.5 kilometers per hour over short distances. Scientists believe that the number of these reptiles in the state of South Carolina can reach 100 thousand individuals.

Earlier, a visitor to the Busch Gardens amusement park in the US city of Tampa, in front of eyewitnesses, climbed into the alligator pen and was caught on video. A recording made by another visitor shows the man climbing over two fences and ending up in the reptile enclosure.