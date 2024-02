Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 8:29 p.m.



| Updated 8:38 p.m.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

From Madrid to Stockholm, passing through Brussels, Berlin, London and Warsaw, the European allies and NATO on Tuesday ruled out sending Western troops to Ukraine to ensure that Russia does not win the war, as the French president had suggested the day before. Immanuel…

This content is exclusive for subscribers