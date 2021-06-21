The Allianz Arena lit up with the LGTBI flag during a game this season. efe

“This is something very harmful and dangerous.” With these words, the Hungarian Foreign Minister, Péter Szijjártó, criticized this Monday the initiative to illuminate the Allianz Arena with the flag of the LGTBI collective during the meeting this Wednesday between Germany and Hungary (9:00 p.m.) of the last day of the group stage of the Eurocopa in which the Germans play the classification to eighth, second in the group right now with three points, tied with Portugal. “In the proposal (to illuminate the stadium) the intention to mix politics with sport is clearly detected, because everyone knows what it is about,” said the Hungarian diplomat in statements to the press of his country.

The Munich city council, governed by the social democrat Dieter Reiter, proposes that the famous Allianz Arena, home of Bayern Munich, be illuminated in the colors of the rainbow and that they wave flags of the same colors in support of the LGTBI community in Hungary. The city council resolution explicitly highlights that the aim is to show solidarity with the Hungarian LGTBI community after the approval of legislation last week that prohibits, among others, talking about homosexuality in school programs. This proposal, approved by an absolute majority in the Hungarian Parliament, has been described as “homophobic” by the progressive opposition and several international NGOs. In response, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert wanted to show his support for the initiative. “The colors of the rainbow are a symbol of how we want to live; with mutual respect and without the discrimination with which minorities have long been marginalized, ”he said.

This will not be the first time that the Munich stadium is dressed in the colors of the LGTBI flag. Since UEFA sanctioned Bayern in 2014 for a homophobic banner from some fans, the Bavarian club has turned to the cause and since then, pro-LGBTI banners and rainbow flags have been regularly seen in the stadium. The team even has a group of LGBTI supporters (Queerpass Bayern). This year he launched a campaign with the slogan “Never again” to support victims of homophobic crime.

Neuer’s bracelet

Manuel Neuer, goal and captain of the German team, has worn a rainbow bracelet for three games. UEFA decided to open an investigation against the goalkeeper and this generated harsh reactions in Germany. “Dear UEFA, are you serious?” Former international Thomas Hitzlperger wrote on his social networks, who at the end of his career made his homosexuality public. UEFA chose to close the file without applying any sanction. The bracelet, according to the argument to file the lawsuit, responds to a “good cause.”

