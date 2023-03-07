He Harassment seems to be a daily problem that Sinaloan womenespecially those that hThey live in the state capitalthey must face on a daily basis. Transportation is one of the places where they are harassed by subjects, most of the time unknown.

It is a problem that must stop being normalized in society so that women can aspire to better security guarantees and aspire to live in a less hostile environment.

We recommend you read:

Mapasin collected testimonials from women users of the public transport service. The testimonies are revealing, they all speak of fear, distrust and vulnerability. Some take measures such as never traveling alone for fear of suffering some type of harassment or aggression. That is why it urges public transport organizations to implement measures to provide more security and protection for women.