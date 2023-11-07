“Unity in war is the first advantage.”

This phrase by Simón Bolívar highlights the importance that The Liberator gave to pacts and alliances, especially at times when the guns were still hot and the independence of Hispanic America was far from being assured.

Precisely to guarantee the emancipation of Spain 200 years ago, the leaders of the nascent Gran Colombia and Mexico designed a plan that seems taken from the script of a Hollywood movied. On the one hand, they would gather an armada that would go to the port of Veracruz to crush the last royalist stronghold in the North American country.

Once this first objective was achieved, the ships would head towards Cuba and Puerto Rico, with the purpose of invading and liberating these Caribbean islands.

In this way they sought to prevent Madrid from using the islands as bases to launch attacks, or even attempt a reconquest.

The seed of this adventure is contained the Treaty of Friendship, League and Confederation between the Republic of Colombia and the Mexican Nation, which the nascent states signed on October 3, 1823.

The perpetual covenant

“The Republic of Colombia and the Mexican nation unite, link and confederate from now on forever, in peace and war, to maintain with their influence and maritime and land forces, as far as circumstances allow, their independence from the Spanish nation and from any other foreign domination”, reads the first part of article 1 of the pact signed two centuries ago.

For their part, in article 2, both countries agreed to “help each other and jointly reject any attack or invasion that may in any way threaten the security of their independence and freedom.”

“These first treaties show the need, ambition and desire of Colombia and Mexico to establish themselves as sovereign states and ensure their independence,” says Venezuelan historian Ángel Almarza in an interview with BBC Mundo.

“Mexico and Colombia have just become independent, but throughout the 1820s Spain was a threat”adds the expert, professor at the Universidad Michoacana San Nicolás de Hidalgo in Mexico.

“Madrid orchestrated conspiracies and launched operations from the Caribbean islands; and, therefore, Bolívar and (Emperor Agustín de) Iturbide, first; and then (General Guadalupe) Victoria, sought to ally themselves to take over what remained of Spanish rule in America,” explains Almarza.

“Aid and cooperation”

Days after the agreement was signed, the Mexican representative to the Colombian government, Miguel Gómez de Santamaría, asked Bogotá for “its assistance and cooperation with the navy.”

The object of the request? to subdue the royalist forces entrenched in the castle of San Juan de Ulúa, explains Cuban historian Sergio Guerra Vilaboy, in his article “Mexico and Cuba: first efforts for Cuban independence (1820-1830).”

The fortress, located in front of the city of Veracruz and the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, represented a threat to the nascent Mexican republic.

The structure came to be used by the Spanish not only to attack the city, but to hinder trade with foreign countries.

And although at the end of 1825 the Mexican troops managed to take over the castle, without the help of their South American allies, who for various reasons delayed sending reinforcements, the fact that the royalist stronghold was equipped from Cuba reinforced the belief in both countries. that the Spanish presence in the Caribbean was an existential threat.

Thus, the idea of ​​attacking the last possessions of the Spanish crown in America gained strength.

Neutralizing the threat

At the beginning of 1820, Cuba had become “a formidable base of Spanish operations,” says Guerra Vilaboy. The reason? The bulk of the royalist armies that were defeated in the various South American campaigns ended up there.

This is corroborated by the historian Hernán Venegas Delgado, who in his book, “La Gran Colombia, México y la independencia de las Antilles hispanas (1820-1827): Hispanoamericanismo y inferencia foreign interference”, assures that “of about two thousand Spanish soldiers in the island in 1810, it increased to about 14 thousand in the second half of the 1820s.”

For its part, Puerto Rico, although it had a minor Spanish military presence, its proximity to the Colombian coast made it a risk.

However, the professor at the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Coahuila (Mexico) believes that fears regarding the danger represented by both islands were exaggerated.

“The Spanish threat was practically nil, because Spain did not have the resources to regain control of colonial Spanish America,” he explains in an interview with BBC Mundo.

However, Venegas Delgado maintains that the largest of the Antilles was a precious jewel for Madrid.

“The Iberian metropolis was very interested in preserving Cuba, a booming slave plantation colony that was very prominent at that time,” he adds.

The big problem for the allies was that they did not have enough ships or trained men to man them.

Furthermore, both were still battling royalist forces in their own territories or near their borders: Mexico took almost two years to take San Juan de Ulúa and Colombia continued its clashes with Spanish forces in Peru.

By August 1823, the Colombian navy had 19 ships and about 295 cannons, Venegas Delgado claims in his book. And that same year he bought from the Netherlands and the United States “a ship, two frigates, a corvette and a brig.” For its part, the Mexican navy was made up of about 14 ships.

Spain, meanwhile, went from having 228 ships at the beginning of the 19th century to only 35 and another dozen vessels.

The combination between the Colombian and Mexican navies produced a force superior to the Iberian one.

The taking of the Veracruz castle by the Mexican republicans and the victories of Ayacucho and Junín (Peru) of the Colombian army allowed both countries to redirect thousands of soldiers towards the new adventure.

“The plan was for the joint fleet to depart from Cartagena de Indias, always counting on support within the island (from supporters of independence) and, eventually, the slaves would be granted freedom to reach Havana” explains Venegas Delgado.

Pressure mechanism

The invasion of Cuba and Puerto Rico was supported, among others, by the then vice president of Colombia, General Francisco de Paula Santander, who on several occasions between 1823 and 1826 sought to convince Bolívar of its convenience.

“Together (the Colombian and Mexican navies) we are superior and there is no doubt that we beat the Goths (Spanish),” Santander wrote to Bolívar in 1826.

The Liberator, for his part, also welcomed launching an expedition to the islands, although not necessarily to liberate them.

“Bolívar’s Antillean policy was a deterrent strategy that sought to alarm (Spanish King) Ferdinand VII and obtain recognition of Colombia’s independence, as well as to induce the United States and England to exert diplomatic pressure on Spain in the same sense. “, states the Colombian historian Rafat Ahmed Ghotme, in his article “The Antillean politics of Greater Colombia: realistic interpretation.”

“Cuba and Puerto Rico, in this way, were currency, instruments or exchangeable pieces that Bolívar had,” added the expert.

A series of letters that Bolívar sent to Santander between 1824 and 1825 reinforce this thesis.

“It is convenient for us to tell Spain that if it does not make peace, it will soon be deprived of its two great islands,” the Venezuelan wrote to the Colombian in one of them.

“Peace is more important to us than liberating those two islands (…) Independent Havana would give us a lot to do, the threat (of invading them) will be worth more to us than the insurrection,” he noted in another.

Santander, for its part, raised the tone of the rhetoric and even proposed to Bolívar to go beyond the Caribbean, in order to achieve the objectives of ending the costly war and recognizing the emancipation of the American nations.

“We can block Cuba, Puerto Rico or the Canary Islands or cross over the seas of Europe and reduce the Spanish government to a very sad and embarrassing situation,” he wrote.

More of a problem

Both the purchase of ships and the signing in August 1825 of the Operations Plan for the Joint Squadron of Mexico and Colombia seemed to indicate that the invasion of Cuba and the port was serious. However, it never happened.

“A combination of international factors stopped the plan,” explains Venegas Delgado, who attributed this to the objections of European powers and the United States.

A similar thesis is put forward by Ghotme, who maintains that the objections of the US, the United Kingdom and France frustrated the expedition and favored the interests of Spain.

Washington wanted to maintain the status quo and prevent Cuba and Puerto Rico from passing into the hands of London or Paris.

For their part, the United Kingdom and France feared that the history of Haiti would be repeated on both islands and that the slaves would revolt, generating a contagion effect in the rest of the region that could endanger their own colonial possessions, where slavery was the pillar of the economic model, explains the historian.

In Colombia and Mexico they were aware that their initiative was not viewed well by other actors, some of them allies against Spain, as was the case in London, and, therefore, they preferred to bury it.

“The Spanish, for us, are no longer dangerous, while the English are very dangerous, because they are omnipotent; and for that reason, terrible,” Bolívar wrote in 1825, Ghotme recalled.

For his part, the then Mexican president Victoria reproached a US diplomat for his government’s decision and warned him that with it “the only link that in any way linked the interests of the United States with those of the rest of America was been dissolved,” Venegas Delgado narrates in his book.

Mistrust between both countries over the fate of the islands after their eventual liberation also affected the initiative. Some Mexican and Colombian leaders did not welcome the intentions of their respective leaders to divide up the territories.

Santander, in some letters, proposed that Cuba pass into the hands of Mexico and Puerto Rico from Colombia.

And finally, there were the internal problems. By the end of the 1820s, separatist movements emerged in Venezuela and Quito (now Ecuador) that put an end to Gran Colombia.

In Madrid, meanwhile, they took advantage of the situation to attempt the reconquest of Mexico and in 1829 they launched what is now known as The Invasion of Barradas.

The operation commanded by Spanish Brigadier Isidro Barradas left Cuba with nearly 4,000 men and landed on the Yucatan Peninsula. And although at first it managed to conquer some places with ease, it ended up being defeated within months by the Mexican forces.

