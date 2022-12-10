The Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) has taken another step in consolidating the strategic alliance it has entered into with the National Action Parties (PAN) and the Democratic Revolution Party (PRD) in favor of the interests of the people of Mexico.

With the determined, cohesive and forceful vote of the PRI, PAN and PRD parliamentary groups in the Chamber of Deputies against the electoral reform opinion of the Morena government, the “Va por México” alliance fulfills the commitment assumed with the citizenry in defense of democracy and the National Electoral Institute (INE), committing ourselves to the reestablishment of the checks and balances that those in power have eliminated to overwhelm the opposition and impoverish society.

Through the elaboration of legislative and government platforms that do respond to the problems of society and not to the partisan interest of the government, we are steadily advancing in the recovery of the citizen agenda that has been ignored by the ruling party.

We have already done so in Durango and I am sure that we will materialize it during 2023 in the State of Mexico and Coahuila, and in 2024 throughout the country, when citizens punish at the polls those who broke their promises and brought pain and poverty and opt for the alliance that represents peace, development and security.

The legislative and electoral alliance of “Va por México” is a reality that brings with it great changes in the Mexican political system, the main one being the reiteration of our republican regime and the establishment of coalition governments as the greatest guarantee of effectiveness , control and evolution of the exercise of public power.

The Mexico of the 21st century is no longer one of caudillos or of beings who feel enlightened, but of solid government structures that have a positive and crucial impact on the daily life of society.

In the PRI-PAN-PRD we know that the only way to govern well is by dialoguing, agreeing and building as a team, based on objective and accurate diagnoses, as well as public policies that do yield results and that we can measure and verify.

It is essential that in Mexico we renew the social contract in which sovereignty originally and essentially resides in the people, who, through public institutions, order rulers what to do and how to do it, forcing them to render accounts and deliver results.

That is the objective that “Va por México” has set itself in alliance with the citizenry, aware that the problems of the 21st century require democratic and advanced responses.

In the Legislative Branch, we will continue to resist the onslaught of a government that has failed the people, that has given a free hand to corruption, that is unaware of the growing insecurity and that has impoverished millions of people. “Va por México” will continue to give results to society.