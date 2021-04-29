One step (or two) from the mathematical promotion to First Division, there are hardly any doubts in Sunday’s line-up against Malaga. Vicente Moreno, which on Saturday will offer its usual press appearance, has been repeating the alignment like the multiplication tables, especially in attack, and only has one doubt (except surprise) in the central axis: with Fernando Calero sanctioned and David Lopez even as a doubt (he missed the last two days), Lluís López emerges again as a companion of Leandro Cabrera.

The youth squad already played a few minutes against Las Palmas the previous week, although he has not been part of the starting team since March 5 against Oviedo, when he acted as a right back and participated in 83 minutes. If there is a demarcation in which there have been more variations, it has been that of central defense, which has had four players who have played regularly, some more than others, but in which all have had their opportunities and their moments of substitution.

Lluís, 24, is the one who has participated the least. He has done it in 14 games, eight of them as a starter, and accumulates 780 minutes. The curious thing about his case is that Espanyol has only lost two games, and both with nuances. The first of them was in Leganés (2-0), although the player barely participated in 36 minutes with the match already settled in favor of the pepineros. And in Las Palmas, Lluís was unfairly sent off in the 47th minute of the game. Espanyol already lost 1-0, a result that ended that match.

Undoubtedly the most regular footballer in minutes and in performance has been Cabrera, who has accumulated 32 games and 2,711 minutes. The Uruguayan is the leader of the area on a defensive level, and has been unalterable in the line-up whenever he has been available except in a specific section of the course (days 17 and 18). He is followed by David López, who has alternated his position with that of midfielder, with a total of 2,671 minutes played.

Behind both, the couple considered to accumulate more minutes, is located Fernando Calero, who will miss this match, and who has played 1,926 minutes. The Valladolid, who turns 26 in September, is called to take a step forward next year, which will be his third at the club. Also Lluís, already graduated in the first team.