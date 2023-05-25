GT: Russia-China alliance will be US’s greatest nightmare

The union of Russia and China will become a serious geopolitical challenge for the United States. However, cooperation between the two countries can stabilize the situation in the world, writes Global Times.

According to the author of GT, the reason for the divided US attitude towards Russia and China lies in “uncontrollable hegemonic impulses” and fear of a Sino-Russian alliance, which is considered Washington’s greatest nightmare. The experience of the all-round political partnership between Moscow and Beijing shows that with a certain level of cooperation, the world becomes more open.

The journalist added that the interaction between Russia and China “makes nervous” Western publications. Now they are trying to “unwind the old hurdy-gurdy” about Moscow’s dependence on Beijing in order to discredit relations between the two states. However, their partnership is only strengthened by active actions that the West is unable to resist.

Earlier, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is ready to cooperate with the Russian Armed Forces to strengthen peace and security. The armies of both countries intend to strengthen strategic coordination and regularly conduct joint exercises and patrols at sea and in the air.