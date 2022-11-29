As usual, the diffusion and the scandal came from the foreign press.

yes, the vice magazine released a court file in which a protected witness –in the lawsuit against Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera–, assured that the head of the Poster of Sinaloa would have financed López Obrador’s presidential campaigns.

According to the publication, United States federal prosecutors released the judicial file in 2019, which ensures that the younger brother of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada -then leader of the Sinaloa cartel–, delivered bribes to one of the López Obrador operators.

For reasons that are understandable, the majority of the Mexican press ignored the information -by order of the Palace-, which ended up creating a criminal alliance between the biggest Mexican criminal and the failed government of López Obrador.

However, the version that exhibits the complicity of the Mexican president with the greatest drug lord in the world and at all times is not new either.

And it is that for at least five years here I documented the complicity between López Obrador and “El Chapo” Guzmán.

Do you doubt it?

For example, on February 15, 2017, In the Political Itinerary titled: “Does the “narco” finance Morena?”, I said that there was “much evidence that drug money was present in the presidential campaign of the Morena candidate; money that mostly comes from cartels like the one in Sinaloa.” (End of quote)

I returned to the subject in a dozen installments of the Political Itinerary since, in everyone’s eyes, the unlimited amount of money handled by the operators of the López Obrador campaign was surprising.

Thus, in the Political Itinerary of June 29, 2018 entitled: “The narcos to power!” I said that “the participation of drug trafficking and organized crime in politics and, above all, in Mexican elections is new to no one.

“What is new – and which has already reached scandalous levels – is the massive intervention of organized crime in the electoral processes of entities such as Guerrero, Michoacán, Oaxaca, Puebla, Sinaloa, Sonora and Tamaulipas.

“Even so, today nobody knows what the number of mayors, local and federal deputies will be; senators and even governors who will be at the service of organized crime and drug trafficking, after the 2018 election.

“What we do know is that, like never before, municipal and state governments, the Congress of the Union and not a few local congresses will be in the hands of butchers, drug traffickers, hitmen, huachicoleros, white slave dealers and administrators of the fortunes produced by crime.

“And therefore the obligatory question: which political party will be the champion in lending its franchise to criminals? Yes, that party is called Morena Al tiempo” (End of quote)

In this climate, the first unquestionable sign of Obrador’s link with El Chapo occurred on January 29, 2019, when three inmates linked to the El Chapo Cartel escaped from the CDMX North Prison -with the help of the government of Claudia Sheimbaun-. among them the criminal accountant.

It was only the beginning since, curiously, months later –in June 2019–, on one of his mornings, López said he was “moved” by the life sentence that the US justice system had ordered against “El Chapo.”

But the real scandal, as everyone knows, was the illegal release of the son of “El Chapo”; Ovidio Guzmán –on October 17 of the same 2019–, in the midst of the biggest scandal of official complicity in history.

In the Political Itinerary of October 19, 2019, I said that the order to release the head of the Sinaloa Cartel had come from President López himself, which had been officially denied.

Days later, Obrador himself acknowledged that he himself gave the order to release “El Chapito”, which constitutes not only a constitutional violation but a serious crime.

A second scandal occurred in January 2020, when the entire weight of the Mexican State was put at the service of the family of “El Chapo” Guzmán and the bosses of organized crime in Mexico.

It turns out that in the first days of that 2020 the daughter of “El Chapo” got married, in a lavish wedding in the Sinaloa Cathedral. In the Political Itinerary of February 5 of that year, entitled: “Silence of AMLO before the other “Culiacanazo!” I said that it was another proof of the official complicity of the Obrador government with the biggest crime boss in Mexico.

And it is that in the eyes of the world, the marriage union summoned not a few of the most wanted criminals and drug traffickers, who had not only Army surveillance, but also the complicity of the Obrador government.

That February 5 I concluded with the following question: “Will AMLO be a “narco-government”? to time”. (End of quote)

Another scandal occurred on March 29, 2020, when the Mexican president traveled to Badiraguato to greet the mother of “El Chapo”.

In the Political Itinerary of March 31, 2020, entitled: “AMLO’s greeting that offends everyone!”, I exposed the topic as follows:

“Traveling to Badiraguato, Sinaloa, to greet the mother of ‘El Chapo’, is not only imprudent for the president, but also an offense to Mexicans, to the country, to the families of thousands of deaths from organized crime and violence. and, above all, for a society hurt by the ravages of the bad government of López Obrador”.

I said that no one, in their right mind, bought the story that the meeting with the mother of “El Chapo” was “a coincidence” and that is why I asked the following questions: “What did the Mexican president and the biggest criminal agree to do?” of the story? What is behind the public meeting between the mother of El Chapo and López? How big are the commitments and complicities of the president with the family of the drug trafficker?

“What is clear is that there is a pact, an agreement or a deal between the Mexican president and the greatest criminal in history. And that agreement, whatever its nature, places López Obrador’s as a “narco-government.” Why? Because the Obrador government is hostage to the most powerful drug cartel in history. Yes, hostage to “El Chapo” Guzmán “”. (End of quote)

Were we right or wrong?

Is López Obrador’s government a “narco-government” or not?

Indeed, the Mexican is a government in the hands of organized crime.

to time.