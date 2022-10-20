Mexico.- What in 2021 presented himself as a strong opposition to the government of Lopez Obrador with the alliance goes for mexico of PAN, PRI and PRD, today goes through important discrepancies caused by the recently approved reforms and Alejandro Moreno, analysts pointed out.

“It goes through Mexico, not only does it have a fissure, it is a fracture what you have. There is a significant gap,” said political scientist Javier Santiago Castillo.

BREAD

The posture who assumed the national leader of the PRI around the constitutional reform on the permanence of the Army in the streets until 2028 It was what led the parties to break up, added the specialist and academic from the UAM.

“In addition, I think it is linked to another phenomenon: that the PAN wants the alliance’s presidential candidate to be theirs and the PRI wants it to be theirs.” However, from the electoral point of view, Javier Santiago Castillo believed that the PAN is, of the three parties, the one with the greatest strength, and based on that they want to put the candidate on course for 2024.

Crisis

The doctor in political and academic science from the Autonomous University of Guadalajara Elizabeth Prado pointed out that the PRI is currently in a huge crisis, and these spaces in which Morena managed to put the pincers to extract some votes show the fragility of the alliance. I see you little chance that alliance will continue at least while Alito is presiding over the PRI”, he considered.

In this sense, Javier Santiago Castillo considered that the only way in which the Va por México alliance is rebuilt is for the PRI to accept that the candidate in 2024 be a member of the National Action Party. For the political scientist with extensive national experience, if there is something that the PRI knows how to do, it is to negotiate.

“It is the only possibility of construction, because it would have to be a total coalition between the PAN, the PRI and the PRD that would have to launch candidates for the Presidency of the Republic, senators, federal deputies, at least, because then there are the local elections , there are around 15 governorships that are elected in 2024. That will also be at stake”, added Javier Santiago Castillo.

legislators

The federal deputy of National Action Carlos Alberto Valenzuela González considered that the PAN has made it clear that their alliance is to privilege the commitment they made with the society that voted a year ago for opposition to the Morena government. He indicated that they heard many PRI members tearing their hair out against militarization “and after the operation or the threat of the federal government, we saw that his conviction was very fragile, to say the least,” he criticized.

Speaking for Acción Nacional, the deputy pointed out that they will stand firm on the proposal that was made a year ago and the PRI and PRD comrades will have to be the ones to stand up and, above all, as he said, they will have to be the ones that they return with the citizens to ask them to vote “and see if the citizens continue to believe and trust them in that sense,” he said.

It should be noted that since the PRI presented the initiative to the Senate for the Armed Forces to continue in the streets, the PAN and the PRD have made joint declarations, leaving the tricolor party aside.

the voice of the expert

Disciplined and bench votes: Elizabeth Prado, analyst

The political science expert analyzed that what Morena achieved in both the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies to advance the reform of the armed forces was a well-done political negotiation. She emphasized that in other countries it is very common for legislators to have a different vote even though they are from the same party. However, she said that in Mexico the political culture goes the other way and legislators tend to discipline themselves and vote in a caucus, a phenomenon coined by the PRI at the time.

Context

Alito insists on coalition strength

After the recent disagreements, Alejandro Moreno said at a press conference that the PRI will always be ready to build the Va por México coalition, because it has made it clear that it is competitive.

alliance

“I have pointed it out many times. The way to beat the government, to beat Morena, is by building a coalition. If we go apart, no one will win. It is very, very difficult. So, we have to build together.”

Despite the ups and downs, he assured that the coalition is ready and strong, but acknowledged that it must be reconsidered.