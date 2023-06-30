A peaceful day at the beach can turn into a nightmare with the ankles and back attacked by sea fleas. It happened on the coast of upper Lazio with several reports of bathers covered by pustules resulting from the attack of these tiny crustaceans that live in the sand. “The appearance of sea fleas on beaches is nothing new, it is a cyclical trend and in this period there are more of them. It is possible that climate change affects their reproduction. But they are not dangerous, of course they are very annoying but in my decennial experience I have never seen risky reactions from their bites. The flea has a particularly stinging poison in its saliva which creates these papules mainly in the ankles and back”. Eleonora Nucera, allergist and clinical immunologist at the Gemelli Irccs University Hospital Foundation in Rome explains it to Adnkronos Salute.

But how does the puncture happen? “People lay down on the towel and they are easy targets for the fleas that are very very small and black so with dark sand they are difficult to see,” she replies. How can we defend ourselves? “There are repellent sprays based on essential oils that can be used for prevention – he suggests – Then you have to bang your towel several times. If you realize you have been stung, wash with cold water and antiseptic soap, use a soothing cream magnet base, aloe vera or peppermint that reduce itching. To reduce the papules you can then use a cortisone cream and take an antihistamine if you are a particularly sensitive subject”.